Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 0.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/johnson-financial-group-inc-sells-1145-shares-of-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.