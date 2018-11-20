Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.3% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,215,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,222,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,721,000 after purchasing an additional 679,618 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.54.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,805 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,707. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

