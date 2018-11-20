Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Express Scripts by 147.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Express Scripts by 321.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

ESRX stock opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Express Scripts news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

