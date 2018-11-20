JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.7% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 52,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 121,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 563,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

