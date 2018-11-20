Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.41% of The Ensign Group worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $522.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,799,241.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,972 shares of company stock worth $6,101,157. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

