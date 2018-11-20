Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,858 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 461,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 75.8% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 826,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 356,290 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 549,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,740.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,858 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/jupiter-asset-management-ltd-sells-11858-shares-of-colgate-palmolive-cl.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.