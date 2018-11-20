K&S (SDF) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($26.51) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.08 ($24.52).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €16.46 ($19.13) on Friday. K&S has a 12-month low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 12-month high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

