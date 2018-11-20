Kavar Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,477,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,801,713.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 57,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $5,551,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,925.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,103 shares of company stock worth $40,942,762. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

