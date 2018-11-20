Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $9.84 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

