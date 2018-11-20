Kavar Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Argus set a $120.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/kavar-capital-partners-llc-takes-1-80-million-position-in-quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx.html.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.