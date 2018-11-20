Kavar Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,381,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,903 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

