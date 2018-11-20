Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.07% of Kearny Financial worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kearny Financial by 30.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,303,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $98,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kearny Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kearny Financial by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,020,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,742 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Kearny Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,321,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 488,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kearny Financial by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,237,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 260,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNY opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

