Keybank National Association OH Has $10.46 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $619,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $16,510,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,159.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,635 shares of company stock valued at $74,434,935. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.91, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $98.68 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/keybank-national-association-oh-has-10-46-million-holdings-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.