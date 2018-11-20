Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Allstate by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,106,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 882,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Allstate by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,917,000 after purchasing an additional 811,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,082,000 after purchasing an additional 802,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,103,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after purchasing an additional 569,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

In other news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

