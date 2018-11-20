Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter worth about $193,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter worth about $223,000.

IEF opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $106.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2161 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

