KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,983,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Donald R. Kimble acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,861.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Bank of Australia” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/keycorp-key-shares-sold-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.