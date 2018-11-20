Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Position Increased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,495,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,032,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,442,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,718,000 after purchasing an additional 962,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,771,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,686 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 208,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,519,000 after purchasing an additional 540,583 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

