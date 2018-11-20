Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Issues Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $965-985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.35. 3,040,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,542. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.19. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

