Kinaxis Inc (KXS) Insider Paul Carreiro Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) insider Paul Carreiro acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.20 per share, with a total value of C$73,920.00.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$64.99 on Tuesday. Kinaxis Inc has a 1 year low of C$63.54 and a 1 year high of C$100.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$107.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.94.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

