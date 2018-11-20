KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,524,102 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $160,982.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,829 shares of company stock valued at $840,424.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/kkr-co-inc-kkr-shares-sold-by-iridian-asset-management-llc-ct.html.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.