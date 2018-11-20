KNOW (KNOW) Market Cap Hits $0.00

KNOW (CURRENCY:KNOW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. KNOW has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $973,110.00 worth of KNOW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KNOW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KNOW has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KNOW alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00028665 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00065263 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00001305 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000054 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000234 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

KNOW Profile

KNOW (CRYPTO:KNOW) is a token. KNOW’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. KNOW’s official website is kryptono.exchange. KNOW’s official Twitter account is @KryptonoEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KNOW Token Trading

KNOW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KNOW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KNOW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KNOW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KNOW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.