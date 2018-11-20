Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Kohl’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $2,202,885.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $389,244.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

WARNING: “Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/kohls-co-kss-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-61.html.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.