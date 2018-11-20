Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.
Kohl’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.
KSS stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $2,202,885.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $389,244.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
