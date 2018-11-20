Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,208,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,338,000 after acquiring an additional 751,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,107,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,509,000 after acquiring an additional 678,667 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 3,284.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 370,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 360,025 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 706.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 346,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 203,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $465.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

