Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Shares Down 5.2%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.46. 1,246,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,459,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

