Kroger Co (KR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 448,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.84.

In other news, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $734,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,298. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/kroger-co-kr-shares-bought-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.