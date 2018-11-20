KVH Industries (KVHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised KVH Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of KVHI opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $195.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Felise Feingold sold 4,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $54,336.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,829.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,718,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

