L Brands (LB) Given a $34.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

L Brands (NYSE:LB) received a $34.00 target price from Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. L Brands has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in L Brands by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,285,000 after buying an additional 2,624,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in L Brands by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,079,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after buying an additional 2,310,431 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC increased its position in L Brands by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 3,764,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,060,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in L Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,772,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in L Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,002,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after buying an additional 94,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

