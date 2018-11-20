L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Analysts expect L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) to announce $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. L3 Technologies reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full year sales of $10.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3 Technologies.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. L3 Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,887,000 after buying an additional 789,305 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $159,465,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 131.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,286,000 after buying an additional 265,526 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,307,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,869,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,639,000 after buying an additional 172,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLL traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $185.53. 909,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. L3 Technologies has a 52-week low of $180.24 and a 52-week high of $223.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

