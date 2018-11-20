LanaCoin Trading Down 45.8% Over Last 7 Days (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $135,685.00 and $47.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 984,416,332 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.