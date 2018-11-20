Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.60. Landstar System reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

LSTR traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.59. 21,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Landstar System has a one year low of $95.15 and a one year high of $128.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.60%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $358,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 22,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $1,874,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

