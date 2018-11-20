Lanxess (LXS) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.57 ($82.05).

LXS traded down €6.31 ($7.34) on Tuesday, hitting €49.43 ($57.48). The company had a trading volume of 901,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 12-month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

