Leagold Mining (LMC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning.

LMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.31.

Shares of Leagold Mining stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. Leagold Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

