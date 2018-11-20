Leerink Swann Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AC Immune SA (ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Leerink Swann boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AC Immune in a report issued on Friday, November 16th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AC Immune presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $643.48 million, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.09.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 146.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

