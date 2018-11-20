Leisure Capital Management Acquires 8,244 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 263.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 859.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

In other news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,769.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

