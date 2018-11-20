Leisure Capital Management Sells 36,361 Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,361 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADMP. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $11,967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADMP shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

