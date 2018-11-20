Leju (LEJU) Announces Earnings Results

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leju had a negative net margin of 16.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $133.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. Leju updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

LEJU stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Leju has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $229.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.98.

Get Leju alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leju by 336.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leju by 355.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Leju by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 171,703 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LEJU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leju from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/leju-leju-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.