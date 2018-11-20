Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $243.61 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,395,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,245 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $243,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,839,000 after buying an additional 2,247,392 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,744,000 after buying an additional 8,975,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,802,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,412,000 after buying an additional 726,738 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,721,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,367,000 after buying an additional 86,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,352,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,143,000 after buying an additional 328,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.61.

NYSE:C opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

