LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Unilever NV (UN) Stock

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

