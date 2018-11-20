LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC) Stock

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS by 27.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period.

Shares of QTEC opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS has a one year low of $1,107.50 and a one year high of $1,530.00.

