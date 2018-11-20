LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 947 iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 74.3% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 81.9% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. alerts:

iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. stock opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a fifty-two week low of $2,870.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,650.00.

WARNING: “LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 947 iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/lexaurum-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-947-ishares-dow-jones-us-consumer-ser-iyc.html.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.