Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) vs. SKY (SKYAY) Financial Survey

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) and SKY (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and SKY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series A N/A N/A N/A SKY N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Braves Group Series A and SKY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00 SKY 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dividends

SKY pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Liberty Braves Group Series A does not pay a dividend. SKY pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series A has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKY has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SKY shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and SKY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series A $386.00 million 0.64 N/A N/A N/A SKY $18.50 billion 2.02 $1.10 billion $3.64 24.04

SKY has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Summary

SKY beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

SKY Company Profile

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets. Sky plc serves approximately 22.5 million residential and commercial customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Austria. The company was formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting Group plc and changed its name to Sky plc in November 2014. Sky plc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Isleworth, the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2018, Sky plc operates as a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

