Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Big Yellow Group (BYG)

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYG. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 930.56 ($12.16).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 932.50 ($12.18) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 694.50 ($9.07) and a one year high of GBX 910.50 ($11.90).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 96 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further ten Big Yellow self storage development sites (including one extension site), of which three have planning consent.

