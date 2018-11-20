Lilis Energy (LLEX) Stock Price Up 19.9%

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) shares rose 19.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 1,021,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 372,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

LLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Ifs Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Lilis Energy alerts:

Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 million.

In other Lilis Energy news, insider Ronald D. Ormand bought 10,000 shares of Lilis Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oneenergy Partners Operating, sold 6,940,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $34,009,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,850 and sold 7,181,832 shares valued at $35,189,197.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lilis Energy by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 379,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 154,340 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lilis Energy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 333,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 91,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lilis Energy (LLEX) Stock Price Up 19.9%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/lilis-energy-llex-stock-price-up-19-9.html.

Lilis Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.