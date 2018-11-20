Lina (LINA) Price Tops $0.0392 on Exchanges

Lina (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Lina has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. One Lina token can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Lina has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $5,289.00 worth of Lina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00021208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00129312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00202599 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $357.20 or 0.07819191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Lina Profile

Lina’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,541,141 tokens. Lina’s official website is lina.review. Lina’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Lina Token Trading

Lina can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lina using one of the exchanges listed above.

