Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Monday morning. Barclays currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 76.28 ($1.00).

LLOY opened at GBX 55.37 ($0.72) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In other news, insider Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £135,340.20 ($176,845.94). Also, insider Simon Henry acquired 50,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £27,500 ($35,933.62). Insiders have purchased 50,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,645 in the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

