Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.44.

LMT stock opened at $294.59 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $283.21 and a 52-week high of $363.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

