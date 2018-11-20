Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 154.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 75,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.20% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 115,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Patrick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $130,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,514.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSUR stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.49%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

