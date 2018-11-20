Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 43.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $729,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 56.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $162,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $1,269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

