Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,398,000 after acquiring an additional 717,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,654,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NMI by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 469,850 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of NMI by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 361,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 285,968 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 597,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 258,159 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

NMI stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,045.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,720 shares of company stock worth $6,660,161 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

