Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $86,723,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 31.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

